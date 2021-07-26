COVID-19: India Reports 39,361 Fresh Cases And 35,968 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

India recorded 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday. The total death count stands at 4,20,967 with 416 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active caseload is 4,11,189 which is 1.31% of total cases; and the total recoveries have surged to 3,05,79106.

With 35,968 patients recovering during the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has increased to 97.35%. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate remains below 5% and currently stands at 2.31 %.

Coming to the nationwide vaccination drive, the Health Ministry said that 43,51,96,001 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Also, the testing capacity has been ramped up to 45.74 crore tests conducted to date.

COVID-19 cases in India

The latest data suggests that Kerala and Maharashtra, and some states in the northeastern states have been reporting a surge for the past few weeks. Following a hike in COVID-19 cases in India, many states have started imposing restrictions and curfews to contain the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the Punjab govt allowed the reopening of schools for the students of classes 10, 11, and 12.

Niti Aayog member, Dr V K Paul told Delhi government to remain watchful as the unlock activities could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Dr. Samiran Panda of the Indian Council of Medical Research also told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority during a meeting on July 9 that the third wave of COVID-19 is “unlikely to be as severe as the second wave”.

Meanwhile, under the threat of a third wave of Coronavirus, the government is determined to vaccinate a majority of the population by the end of the year. From June 21 onwards, the Union government has started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states free of cost for all adults aged above 18. Without giving a specific deadline, the Centre has hinted that all adults might be vaccinated by December 2021.

