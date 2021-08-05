COVID-19: India Reports 42,982 New Infections & 533 Deaths; Active Cases Rise To 4,11,076

India records 42,982 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country has 4,11,076 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday. The death count stands at 4,26,290 with 533 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total COVID-19 infection toll is currently at 3,18,12,114.

Furthermore, the recovery rate has increased to 97.37% as 41,726 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate still remains below 5% and currently stands at 2.37%. Speaking on the nationwide vaccination drive, the Health Ministry said that 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered so far including the first and second doses.

The Health Ministry has further informed that more than 19.5 crore doses have been administered in the first 45 days of the World's Largest Free-For-All Vaccination Drive launched on June 21, 2021.

Check the tweet here:

COVID-19 in India

Under the threat of a third wave of Coronavirus, the Indian Government has been instructing the state governments to impose strict COVID-19 restrictions. Many states have been reporting high cases of COVID infections including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and so on.