COVID-19: India Reports 5,326 New Cases, 8,043 Recoveries And 453 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

According to data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, India recorded 5,326 new COVID-19 cases and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,47,52,164 and the total death toll to 4,78,007, bringing the total caseload to 3,47,52,164 and the total death toll to 4,78,007, respectively. There are currently 79,097 active cases. Today, 8,043 recoveries were made in the country, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,41,95,060. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased by 3,170 cases.

The active cases account for 0.34 % infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.40 %, the highest since March 2020. The number of patients who have been cured of the condition has increased to 3,41,95,060. According to the Union Health Ministry, 200 cases of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been found in India so far, with 77 individuals recovering or migrating. Maharashtra and Delhi each have 54 Omicron variant cases, whereas Telangana has 20, Karnataka has 19, Rajasthan has 18, Kerala has 15, and Gujarat has 14.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to ministry data updated on Tuesday, India registered 5,326 new coronavirus infections, the lowest number in 581 days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while active cases fell to 79,097, the lowest number in 574 days. For the past 54 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been below 15,000 per day. The number of active cases has decreased to 79,097, accounting for 0.23% of all infections, the lowest level since March 2020, according to the ministry.

Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 3,170 cases. On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

Inputs: ANI and PTI

Image: Unsplash