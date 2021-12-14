COVID-19: India Reports 5,784 New Cases, 7,995 Recoveries And 252 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 5,784 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 7,995 recoveries and 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare this morning.

"A single-day increase of 5,784 new COVID-19 infections and 252 fatalities brings India's total number of cases to 3,47,03,644, with a death toll of 4,75,888," according to the Health Ministry.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in the county also decreased dramatically as a result of this. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has dropped to 88,993, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to the data, the number of new cases of Coronavirus infection has been below 15,000 for the past 47 days.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the total number of people infected by COVID-19 is now 34,703,644, with 475,888 deaths. With 88,993 active cases, the active caseload is at its lowest level in 563 days. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus has risen to 3,41,38,763, with a 1.37% case fatality rate. So far, more than 133.88 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination have been provided across the country.

COVID-19 cases in India

Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload dropped by 2,463 cases. The daily positive rate was 0.58% on average. For the past 71 days, it has been less than two per cent. The positivity rate for the week was 0.68%. According to the health ministry, it has been below 1% for the past 30 days.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 20-lakh mark, followed by the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5, and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. Last year, it surpassed 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On May 4, this year, the country passed the two-crore COVID-19 case mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI