COVID-19: India Reports 7,189 New Cases In Last 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Reaches 415

As per the data issued by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, December 25, India registered 7,189 new COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,79,520. There are currently 77,032 active cases.

The country's active caseload is currently at 77,032, the lowest level in 579 days. Active cases are for less than 1% of total cases at 0.22%, the lowest figure since March 2020. The recovery rate has now reached 98.40%, its highest level since March 2020. In addition, 7,286 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons who have recovered from the disease to 3,42,23,263, according to the ministry.

Omicron cases in India

The Health Ministry informed this morning that India has registered a total of 415 Omicron cases. According to the report, at least 115 people have recovered. With 108 cases of Omicron infection, Maharashtra continues to lead, followed by Delhi with 79 cases. Telangana has 38 cases, whereas Gujarat has 43. Kerala has 37 Omicron cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 34. No Omicron cases have been documented in the northeast so far.

On Friday, the Centre noted that out of 358 Omicron cases recorded up to that time, 183 were analysed and it was discovered that 87 of them were fully vaccinated, with three receiving supplemental doses, and 70% were asymptomatic.

For billions of people throughout the world, the development of the Omicron variant has also signalled another pandemic-tinged Christmas, with Santa's arrival and long-awaited family reunions overshadowed by the threat of further COVID-19 restrictions. The state administration has declared that gatherings of five or more people will not be permitted between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Maharashtra. This Christmas, Haryana and Delhi have imposed additional restrictions, however, Delhi has permitted places of worship to remain open.

Many states and UTs have enforced curfews and night curfews in response to the spread of Omicron. Night curfews will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Haryana, and eight Gujarat cities (Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh). From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Maharashtra has outlawed gatherings of more than 5 persons.

