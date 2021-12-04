COVID-19: India Reports 8,603 New Infections, 415 Deaths; Active Caseload Stands At 99,974

In India, 8,603 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,46,24,360 since the pandemic began in January last year. The total number of new cases was 6.65% lower than the previous day's record of 9,216. The national death toll has risen to 4,70,530, with 415 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

There were 99,974 active COVID-19 cases across the country. According to the health ministry, 3,40,53,856 persons have recovered from the Coronavirus so far. Since the immunisation campaign began on January 16, India has administered a total of 1,26,53,44,975 coronavirus vaccine doses.

COVID-19 cases in India

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,252,596 samples were tested for viral infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of samples examined to 646,026,786. According to the latest data, the total number of doses administered under the country's vaccination push has surpassed 1.26 billion, with 1,265,344,975 doses administered as of 8 a.m. In addition, the ministry stated that more than 213 million doses of the vaccine remain unutilised by states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry said in a statement, "So far, the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement categories have delivered over 138 crores (1,38,95,38,030) vaccine doses to States/UTs. The States/UTs still have more than 21.38 Cr (21,38,89,971) in balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses to administer."

During the present Winter Session of Parliament, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the Centre is taking steps to combat the new Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. He stated that the Centre would only follow scientific recommendations when it came to booster doses and child vaccinations.

Omicron variant of COVID

A novel SARS-CoV-2 mutation has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO). It was given the name Omicron. According to WHO, the Technical Advisory Organization on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) is an independent organisation of experts that regularly monitors and analyses SARS-evolution CoV-2's to see if particular mutations or combinations of mutations affect the virus's behaviour. South Africa first reported the B.1.1.529 variant to WHO on November 24, 2021. The epidemiological picture in South Africa has been characterised by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the most recent of which was driven by the Delta strain.

