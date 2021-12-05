COVID-19: India Reports 8,895 New Cases, 2796 Deaths In 24 Hours Amid Omicron Scare

In the last 24 hours, 8,895 new COVID-19 cases and 2,796 deaths have been registered across the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total number of people who have died has now reached 4,73,326. The country's active caseload is currently at 99,155. According to the ministry, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases and are now at 0.29 %, the lowest level since March 2020.

2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar adjusted in today's database. Also, Kerala clears backlog of 263 deaths. Hence deaths showing a spike: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

There have been 6,918 recoveries reported in the previous 24 hours. This brought the total number of recoveries to 3,40,60,774. As a result, the recovery rate is at 98.35%. The positivity rate is 0.73 % on a daily basis. For the past 62 days, it has remained below 2%. For the past 21 days, the weekly positivity rate has been below 1%, registering at 0.80%. On Saturday, 12,26,064 samples were analysed, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Up to December 4, a total of 64,72,52,850 samples were examined for the presence of illness. So far, India has four positive cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, which was first discovered in South Africa.

India vaccinates 50% of the eligible population

'It is a moment of immense pride,' Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya remarked after India reached another milestone by vaccinating 50% of the eligible population against COVID-19. The health minister also complimented the country on its vaccination success in a tweet. In the previous 24 hours, India has provided 1,04,18,707 COVID-19 dosages, covering a total of 127.61 crore people. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed optimism after winning the struggle against COVID-19 while complimenting the nation on its achievement.

Total vaccinations stand at 1,27,61,83,065, as per the Health Ministry

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

1,03,84,549 of the first dose have been administered to Healthcare workers while 95,45,333 have received both doses.

In the Front Live Workers' category, 1,83,80,785 have received the first dose while 1,65,84,784 have received the second dose.

In the Age Group 18-44 years, 46,67,10,695 people have received first dose while 24,30,98,736 have received both doses.

Between Age Group 45-59 years, 18,67,14,877 ave received the first dose and 12,59,05,615 have received both the doses.

In the category of above 60 years, 11,68,80,846 have received single-dose and 8,19,76,845 are fully vaccinated.

"The recovery of 6,918 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,60,774. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%," added the Health Ministry.

