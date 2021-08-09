COVID-19: India Reports Decline In Infections, 35,499 New Cases Registered & 447 Deaths

As India continues to fight COVID-19, on Monday, August 9, the Ministry and health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the country has witnessed a significant drop in coronavirus active cases with 35,499 infections reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 31,969,954 in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

India had reported 39,070 and 38,628 coronavirus infections on August 7 and 8 respectively. The country's active caseload increased to 4,02,188 constituting 1.27%of total cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.59% and remained below 3% for the last 14 days. Currently, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.35%.

With 39,686 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 3,11,39,457 and the recovery rate now stands at 97.40%. According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll saw a rise of 447 fatalities and now stands at 4,28,309.

The testing capacity has increased and as of now, 48.17 crore tests have been conducted. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 48,17,67,232 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now of which 13,71,871 were tested in the last 24 hours.

COVID vaccination drive in India

On August 6, the Centre had revealed that 1,65,108 prisoners across India have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. In reply to BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's query in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that 1,87,453 doses have been administered to prisoners which include 22,345-second doses. As per government records, there 4,78,600 prisoners are housed in various jails across India.

As per the Centre's reply, Uttar Pradesh ranks the highest inoculating 24,230 prisoners with the first dose and 2789 with the second dose. UP is followed by Maharashtra (21,868), Bihar (17,626), Odisha (16,253), and Madhya Pradesh (12,980) -- all first doses. In a startling revelation, Delhi, which houses India's biggest jail, ranks the lowest in vaccination, with just two prisoners receiving jabs. Other low inoculation states include - Andhra Pradesh (167), Goa (100), Karnataka (348), Himachal Pradesh (847).

