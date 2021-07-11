COVID-19: India Sees 41,506 New Infections & 895 Deaths; Recovery Rate Improves To 97.20%

In the last 24 hours, India reported 41,506 new COVID-19 cases, somewhat less than yesterday, and 895 deaths. Since the pandemic began early last year, the country has seen around 4.7 lakh deaths. In India, active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 4.54 lakh, with infections decreasing by the day. Active infections account for 1.47 percent of all infections.

Almost 41,000 patients have been helped in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people helped to over 2.99 crore.The percentage of recovery has now risen to 97.20 percent. The daily positivity rate is 2.25 percent - less than 3% for the past 20 days, which is a significant sign of relief.

COVID-19 positive rates of less than 5% are considered safe by the World Health Organization (WHO). After Coronavirus cases began to decline in the previous two months, several states loosened restrictions on travel and public activity, signalling the end of the deadly second wave. The second wave hasn't ended yet, according to a key official with the government's COVID-19 task team, and people shouldn't relax their guard just yet, since crowding at famous tourist locations has prompted concerns.

Threat of a potential Third wave

If there is a lack of adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, health experts have warned that a third devastating wave could occur. Infections are rising in most parts of the world as the Delta variant spreads, according to the WHO's head scientist, indicating that the pandemic isn't going away.

Some states, on the other hand, are still on high alert and have imposed additional limitations. Tamil Nadu has prolonged the state's lockdown till July 19, while easing some restrictions on Sunday. The gradual relief comes as the number of cases in the state is decreasing.

In the previous 24 hours, over 37 lakh vaccination doses have been provided. According to the health ministry, the total number of doses delivered in the country has surpassed 37.6 crore. By the end of the year, the government hopes to have vaccinated all adults. Covishield, Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, and Moderna are the four vaccinations that have been approved for use in the country so far.

According to the health department, 76 new instances of Covid were reported on Saturday, July 10 with only one death, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 percent. Despite a recent drop in daily instances, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has warned that the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave remains.