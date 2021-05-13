COVID-19: India Sees Increased Number Of Discharged Patients; Vaccination Gains Momentum

Amid the mounting COVID-19 crisis in India, the country has still seen some key positive developments in the last 24 hours thereby raising hopes. Even as the second wave of Coronavirus continues, the improving situation includes the number of recoveries in India and the increasing number of vaccines administered across the country. Additionally, the positive developments also include a decline in the number of active cases.

Here are the key positive developments amid the second wave:

3,52,181 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours

Over 18.94 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours

12 states have shown a decline in the number of active cases

The total daily recoveries outnumber daily new cases

Maharashtra has shown a daily decline of 12,840 cases

Uttar Pradesh has also seen a decline of 9,442 cases in the last 24 hours

At least 6 states and Union Territories have procured vaccines through the global tender route

Covaxin has stated that it will produce 7.8 crore doses by August

Over 100 oxygen express trains delivered over 6000 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen so far

DCGI approves Phase II/III clinical trial of COVAXIN in the age group of 2 to 18 Years

However, there are still some points of concern as India tackles the pandemic. These concerns arise due to fresh active cases in the last 24 hours. In addition, the death toll also increased. Apart from this, the Health Ministry has raised concern over the spread of the virus in rural areas.

Here are some of those concerns:

The death toll has crossed the 4000-mark for the second consecutive day

India sees an increase in active case after a two-day decline

5 states have witnessed over 200 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Health Ministry has cautioned about the spread of Coronavirus in the country's rural areas

COVID-19 in India

India reported 3,62,727 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. In addition, 3,52,181 people were discharged while 4,120 new fatalities took the death toll to 2,58,317. Currently, active cases in the country stand at 37,10,525. The total number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 are 1,97,34,823.