COVID-19: India Sees Increased Number Of Discharged Patients; Vaccination Gains Momentum

Quick links:
Image Credits: PTI
Amid the mounting COVID-19 crisis in India, the country has still seen some key positive developments in the last 24 hours thereby raising hopes. Even as the second wave of Coronavirus continues, the improving situation includes the number of recoveries in India and the increasing number of vaccines administered across the country. Additionally, the positive developments also include a decline in the number of active cases.
However, there are still some points of concern as India tackles the pandemic. These concerns arise due to fresh active cases in the last 24 hours. In addition, the death toll also increased. Apart from this, the Health Ministry has raised concern over the spread of the virus in rural areas.
India reported 3,62,727 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. In addition, 3,52,181 people were discharged while 4,120 new fatalities took the death toll to 2,58,317. Currently, active cases in the country stand at 37,10,525. The total number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 are 1,97,34,823.
India reports 3,62,727 new #COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
Total cases: 2,37,03,665
Total discharges: 1,97,34,823
Death toll: 2,58,317
Active cases: 37,10,525
Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256 pic.twitter.com/2hCw318J4T