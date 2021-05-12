COVID-19: India Thanks South Korea For Medical Aid Including 200 Oxygen Concentrators

Amid several international support pouring in India, South Korea on Wednesday assisted the nation with medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators in the fight against COVID-19. The official spokesperson of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi informed about the consignment that arrived. Bagchi further tweeted appreciating the help received.

He also wrote about the cooperation between India and the Republic of Korea.

🇮🇳🇰🇷

Cooperation with Republic of Korea continues. Consignment of medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators arrives. Appreciate this support from our partner 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/1X1DBHgulQ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 11, 2021

India is fighting a very difficult situation of COVID-19 with fresh and active cases rising uncontrollably and patients facing a shortage of equipment. Additional problems include hoarding and black-marketing of life-saving medical equipment such as oxygen and COVID-19 drug Remdesivir. In between a grim condition of the virus, several countries, and institutions have come forward to help India. Earlier, when India manufactured COVID-19 vaccines, the country helped major parts of the world to combat the pandemic. The Healthcare system of India is also facing its most difficult test in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Help from around the world

Nearly 40 countries have announced their assistance for India. Apart from the foreign countries, top-notch companies such as Microsoft, Google, Paytm, Amazon India, and others have also announced relief for the country to fight the COVID battle. Moreover, several Indian companies are also extending a helping hand in providing medicines, oxygen, and in enhancing vaccine drive.

Here's a list of nations that have come out to help India-

UK provided India with 495 oxygen concentrators that can extract oxygen from the air when hospital oxygen systems have run out, as well as 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators in its first shipment. More such help is expected in the future.

US has announced to provide India with raw materials needed to produce vaccines. Moreover, medical equipment and protective gear will also be sent for India.

Israel has announced to send a team of experts to help the country tackle the second wave of Covid-19.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas informed that the country has prepared to help India with oxygen and medical aid.

The European Commission has activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism to send oxygen and medicine to India.

Apart from the above-mentioned countries, France, Canada, Australia, China, Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and more parts have assured assistance for India.