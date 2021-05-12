COVID-19: India Thanks South Korea For Medical Aid Including 200 Oxygen Concentrators

Quick links:
Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter
Amid several international support pouring in India, South Korea on Wednesday assisted the nation with medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators in the fight against COVID-19. The official spokesperson of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi informed about the consignment that arrived. Bagchi further tweeted appreciating the help received.
He also wrote about the cooperation between India and the Republic of Korea.
🇮🇳🇰🇷— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 11, 2021
Cooperation with Republic of Korea continues. Consignment of medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators arrives. Appreciate this support from our partner 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/1X1DBHgulQ
India is fighting a very difficult situation of COVID-19 with fresh and active cases rising uncontrollably and patients facing a shortage of equipment. Additional problems include hoarding and black-marketing of life-saving medical equipment such as oxygen and COVID-19 drug Remdesivir. In between a grim condition of the virus, several countries, and institutions have come forward to help India. Earlier, when India manufactured COVID-19 vaccines, the country helped major parts of the world to combat the pandemic. The Healthcare system of India is also facing its most difficult test in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Nearly 40 countries have announced their assistance for India. Apart from the foreign countries, top-notch companies such as Microsoft, Google, Paytm, Amazon India, and others have also announced relief for the country to fight the COVID battle. Moreover, several Indian companies are also extending a helping hand in providing medicines, oxygen, and in enhancing vaccine drive.
Here's a list of nations that have come out to help India-
Apart from the above-mentioned countries, France, Canada, Australia, China, Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and more parts have assured assistance for India.