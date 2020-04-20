COVID-19: Indian Army Issues Guidelines For Personnel Rejoining From Leave/temporary Duty

Amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army has prepared a set of instructions for personnel rejoining from leave/temporary duty/courses to ensure any potential spread of the disease is contained among forces. All personnel in the Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days quarantine period) and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID hospital), the Army has said.

Broad modalities/guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from leave/temporary duty/courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units, the Army said on Monday.

Rejoining protocol

Under the set guidelines, personnel will rejoin only on receipt of specific instructions from units/formations/establishment that has granted leave/temporary duty. Any individual whose leave station is within 500 km of unit/duty station is allowed to directly report to the unit using private transport only. Individuals who do not fall within the 500 km criteria will report to the nearest unit/station headquarter in a private vehicle only.

Classification

The Army said all personnel reporting back from leave/temporary duty/courses, will be classified as 'Yellow', based on the aforementioned classification, and will undergo 14 days quarantine period at the reporting station/unit. These personnel will subsequently be moved from reporting station to duty station/unit in Army vehicles/special trains etc. In the case of personnel who do not move under the supervision of military authorities, they will be considered 'Yellow' and undergo 14 days quarantine again.

Priority of rejoining

Priority I: Unit/Duty Station within 500 km by private transport. All ranks of Northern Command and all Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Services personnel.

Priority II: All ranks of Eastern Command as well as officers and key appointments of other Commands as decided by respective Commands.

Miscellaneous

For personnel from Nepal presently on leave are told to remain at their home stations till such time the situation in Nepal stabilises and the government opens the border for the movement of personnel. Requisite move instructions will accordingly be passed to such personnel from their parent units/Headquarters/Establishments.

The rejoining protocol will not be applicable for personnel currently in ‘Hotspots/ Containment Zones’. Armymen in such areas are instructed to follow strict 'No Movement' till the areas are de-notified as Containment zones. The leave granting authorities will decide on the use of the exception of areas officially declared as 'Hotspots/ Containment Zones' by the Central/State government.

