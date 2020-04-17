Special Train Of 950 Army Personnel Set To Rejoin Units Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, a special train with approximately 950 army personnel who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments has been sent from Bangalore to Jammu. The personnel have completed their training from establishments in Bangalore, Belgaum & Secundrabad and are all set to rejoin units deployed in operational areas in North India. In a statement, the Ministry revealed that all personnel have undergone a mandatory quarantine period and are medically fit.

The Ministry added that all precautions such as the disinfection of platform and bogies had been carried out. The personnel had been briefed and rules of social distancing were maintained while entraining and screening. A second train to transport more army personnel to units deployed in the Northeastern part of the country from New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati is scheduled on April 18.

'No movement' notice by Indian Army

Recently, the Indian Army had issued detailed instructions to its personnel and formations in compliance with the country's second phase of lockdown which lasts till May 3. All military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters, and units will observe strictly 'No Movement' till April 19 and only personnel connected with the provision of essential services will be allowed to move in this time period.

However, this will not hinder any operational tasks of the formations or units which will be conducted with the requisite strength. As per the instructions, till April 19, within the Army Headquarters (HQ), only the Military Operations, Military Intelligence, Operational Logistics, and Strategic Movement branches will function, to carry out operational and COVID-19 related tasks. However, the duration of stay and strength within these branches will be at a bare minimum.

(With Agency Inputs)

