COVID-19: India’s Recovery Rate Stands At 97.53%; Kerala Reports 19,622 Fresh Cases

In a recent update to the COVID-19 situation in India, as of Tuesday, August 31, the country has reported 30,941 fresh Coronavirus cases with 36,275 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While Kerala has recorded 19,622 COVID-positive cases and 132 deaths yesterday.

As per the Health Ministry, to date, India has reported a total of 3.27 crore COVID cases with 3,19,59,680 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.53%.

To date, India has administered 64.05 crore COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. On 30 August, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claimed that on its 277th day of the vaccination drive, it has administered approximately 64 Crore vaccine doses. According to the data released by the Ministry, India's vaccination coverage has reached a cumulative total of 63,99,01,822 doses, with more than 53 lakh doses of the COVID vaccine being injected into people on Monday.

Earlier, in a major milestone achievement, India administered over 1 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 on August 27, until 10 pm, the highest vaccination that happened in a single day. Also, 50 percent of the eligible population was administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

PM Modi hails India's vaccination drive

On Friday, August 27, India administered record-breaking one-crore doses of vaccines. Uttar Pradesh became the top state to administer over 28 lakh jabs in the last 24 hours. With this, August becomes India’s biggest inoculation month crossing 15 crore doses so far. The highest so far was July with 13.45 crore doses administered.

Congratulating the citizens on the historic feat, PM Modi tweeted, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success'.

Tamil Nadu announces new COVID restrictions

Considering the increase in COVID-19 infections in the neighbouring state of Kerala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a new directive restricting movement at gatherings till 15 September. As per the new directive, all religious places will be closed from Friday to Sunday. On Sundays, admission to the sea beaches will be not allowed. The state administration, however, informed that colleges and schools (classes 9-12) will start as scheduled from 1 September.

(Image credit: PIXABAY)