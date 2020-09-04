COVID-19: India’s Total Recoveries Surpass 30 Lakh Mark, Fatality Rate Dips Further

With a record 66,659 patients recuperating from the coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 30,37,151. The health ministry on Friday stated that the recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients is 77.15% demonstrating that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months.

"Not only is India’s Case Fatality Rate lower than the global average and progressively declining (current figure is 1.74%), but a very small proportion of the active cases, amounting to less than 0.5%, are on ventilator support. Data also shows that 2% cases are in ICUs and less than 3.5% of the active cases occupy oxygen supported beds," the health ministry said.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases of the coronavirus infection, which is the actual caseload of the country, currently comprises only 21.16 per cent of the total positive cases, the ministry underlined. With a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 38,53,406 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

PM Modi Explains India's COVID Battle At US-ISPF Summit 2020

Delivering the keynote address at the US-ISPF US-India Summit 2020, PM Narendra Modi, on Thursday, highlighted the challenges faced by India due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the initial days. Terming this year's theme as 'Navigating New Challenges', he said that the current situation demands a 'fresh mindset'- one with human-centric development and cooperation.

Talking about India's low COVID-19 fatality rate, PM Modi said that the recovery rate is also steadily rising. He also expressed satisfaction over the pro-active approach by India's business community - highlighting that India was now the second-largest PPE kits manufacturer in the world. Moreover, he said India with its 1.3 billion-strong population, battled COVID-19 along with other crisis such as floods, cyclones, locust attack.

