'Only Four COVID-19 Positive Cases Among Staffer': Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital Clarifies

Mumbai's Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital has clarified that only four of their healthcare workers, who were working in COVID-19 wards, have tested positive for the infection. According to the press release issued on April 30, the hospital said that four healthcare workers were found positive on April 8, 11, 24 and 26, after which they were treated for the infection within the hospital and are now ready to go back to work again.

Nanavati hospital issued the statement to clarify previously unverified reports on the same. The hospital authorities stated that only four of its staff were found positive, out of which two have now been discharged after fully recovering and two are still under treatment.

The statement further read, "From April 15 to till date, 24 other staffers have been identified by us through our rigid screening process or through our staff clinic. The hospital is taking care of them and their family free of cost. Upon confirmation of any staff coming positive, we inform the statutory authorities as per the guidelines, do contact listing (including of family members) of the concerned employee’s, and PCR testing of requisite people is done."

READ: Mumbai: 20 Year-old 'depressed' Man Commits Suicide

READ: 417 New Cases Take Mumbai's COVID-19 Count To 6875; 20 Die

Regular testing of staffers

In a bid to protect the healthcare workers and other staff members in the hospital, the authorities stated that they have provided them with full PPEs and made special arrangements for staff who are working in COVID wards. The hospital claims that the staff is taken care of and are provided with all necessary requirements. Moreover, they are also conducting time to time tests for their frontline healthcare workers as they are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

The hospital has also planned to ramp up all its resources and infrastructure. According to a press release, the hospital has a separate coronavirus unit with over 132 dedicated beds which also includes 30 ICU beds. In authorities have said that the doctors have been treating patients with all precautions including required PPE, sanitisers, training and hand hygiene.

As the deadly virus has been spreading rapidly across the city, the hospital will also be converting another 16 ward beds into intensive care beds to serve the infected patients. Furthermore, the authorities also confirmed that in the new facility they will be adding two dialysis machines as well only for the COVID-19 patients. The hospital said that they are following stringent guidelines on testing, safeguards, protection, and quarantine issued by WHO and MCGM.

READ: Video: Mumbai Police Official Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Says 'I'll Be Back'

READ: https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/3-covid-19-patients-of-mizoram-recovered-in-mumbai.html