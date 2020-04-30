Video: Mumbai Police Official Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Says 'I'll Be Back'

A 29-year-old Mumbai Police officer recently tested positive for coronavirus and his message before getting inside the ambulance has been winning hearts of thousands on the internet. Mumbai Police shared the video in which the official in uniform can be heard saying “don’t worry, my friend, I’ll be back on duty soon” in the regional dialect. According to the police authorities, it is the same message they have been wanting to tell all citizens, that is, to not worry amid these bleak times. Doctors, police officials, and other essential service providers have emerged as the frontline fighters of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak who are currently ensuring that citizens do not face any more adversities.

Our 29 year old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along - काही टेंशन घेऊ नको रे, मित्रा! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/tNJWg7Ljsv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2020

‘Praying for speedy recovery’

Internet users praised the service of Mumbai Police especially during the global health crisis and said “Jai Hind” to salute them, others even wished for a “speedy recovery” of the 29-year-old. One Twitter user said “Na Kabhi dare, Na Kabhi darenge” while referring to the police officers. Several netizens even lauded the “high spirits” of the police officer and called him “brave”. Meanwhile, as of April 30, India has recorded 33,062 cases of COVID-19 disease with at least 1,079 casualties.

His attitude says a lot about the young cop there... god bless ⭐

Yes tension gheu naka ... He will be back soon👌#PositiveVibes — Neha (@IamNRGe) April 29, 2020

I Salute and pray for the speedy recovery of all the Warriors who have been detected positive.

Tujhi kalji ghe Mitra. — Akshay Raut (@akkir) April 29, 2020

That's the spirit ..salute to such a brave officer ...best wishes for his recovery — Harish Raja (@hraja2016) April 29, 2020

Salute to the warriors who are risking their lives. We are greatly indebted — 🇮🇳Ashima K Singh (@ashimatalks) April 29, 2020

Wish him a speedy recovery and waiting to bear the news soon



Our prayers are with ypu hero🙏🏻 — Amaira ❤❤ (@critiqueamaira) April 29, 2020

Salute ! Salute ! Salute — Bharati Chaudhari (@bumekar) April 29, 2020

