COVID-19 Inoculation: Centre Provides Details Of Vaccine Orders; ₹ 8071.09 Cr Spent So Far

In a key move, the Centre has revealed the details of orders placed for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of the inoculation drive. This was revealed by Union MoS Health Bharati Pawar on Friday in a response to unstarred questions by Lok Sabha MPs regarding the novel coronavirus vaccination. So far, a total of 100.6 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield have been ordered out of which 42.52 crore doses have been supplied.

The last order of 66 crore vaccines comprising 37.5 crore doses of Covishield and 28.5 crore doses of Covaxin was placed on July 16. From the order dated May 5, Bharat Biotech is yet to deliver 3.84 crore doses of Covaxin. Until July, Rs.8071.09 crore out of the budget outlay of Rs.35,000 crore has been spent on purchasing COVID-19 vaccines.

The MoS Health added, "The COVID-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence. In view of the dynamic and evolving nature of COVID-19 Pandemic, no fixed timelines at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive, however it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021."

Here are details of the orders placed:

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V and Moderna on April 12 and June 29 respectively. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre allowed the vaccination of all adults from May 1 onwards.

But, the vaccination drive was adversely affected since May 1 owing to a shortage of doses and the decentralized vaccine procurement policy. Addressing the nation on June 7, PM Modi rolled back this policy and announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the vaccine stock and distribute it to the states for free from June 21. Most importantly, this stock can now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45. A total of 33,69,37,088 persons have been inoculated whereas 9,11,95,677 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.