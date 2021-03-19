Covid-19 Jabs Safe, recommended By WHO Says Health Min; Urges Everyone To Get Vaccinated

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday informed Lok Sabha that the decisions taken in regards to the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India and the global vaccination have been suggested by experts. All the decisions are being made under the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), he added. Talking about the efficacy of the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin), Vardhan asserted that only 0.000432% of side effects have registered so far. Union Health Minister urged the Parliament not to doubt the vaccine and also to trust the government policies related to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

'Do not doubt vaccine', says Union Health Minister in Lok Sabha

Ruling out all doubts from Made In India vaccines, Health Minister said, "There is a lot of apprehensions about the COVID vaccine. Vaccines prevent death from multiple diseases. 12 vaccines are given by the government under the universal immunization program. Is it not safe? The vaccine has eradicated smallpox and almost Polio." Vardhan explained, "Vaccine goes through a lot of clinical trials including animal trial and human trial. After the results, the approval is given by the expert doctors who scrutiny it in detail, and then it is further scrutinized across the globe. Vaccines are being independently scrutinized at 7 places in the world. The side effect of the vaccine is 0.000432. We should trust scientific data and analysis."

'Get the vaccine, keep yourself and your family safe': Harsh Vardhan

The BJP leader urged people to trust the COVID vaccine and get vaccinated to stay safe. He said, "I want to say to countrymen to not have any apprehensions on the COVID-19 vaccine, get the vaccine, keep yourself safe and your family safe." On being asked about the government's strategy to lead the vaccination drive, Vardhan briefed the Lower House, "6 more vaccines are under clinical trials. 2 vaccines, which are provided to people, were proven successful in all three parameters including safety, efficacy, immunogenicity."

During the question hour in the Lok Sabha, Health Minister was asked about the prioritisation of the vaccine. To which, he noted that every vaccine does not require "universal immunisation." He explained, "Priority groups which have been decided are based on the opinion of experts and WHO guidelines. There is a well-defined group 'National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19' (NEGVAC) which suggested the prioritisation of the vaccination drive. The immunisation drive is a success so far and it is a result of the hard work of our department. The department and NEGVAC are in touch with all the scientific developments in this particular field, not only in India but across the world. Also, Vaccines will not be given to every single person. It's a dynamic process and it takes time to time consideration." All the decisions are being made after understanding the scientific facts and scientific scrutiny, Vardhan added.