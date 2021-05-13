COVID-19: Jharkhand Extends Lockdown-like Curbs Till May 27 Amid Surge In Cases

As several parts of India are imposing strict measures against COVID-19, Jharkhand Government on Wednesday announced to extend the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May 27. The strict measures also include compulsory 7-day quarantine for people visiting the state for over 72 hours. A high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren with state officials.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted informing about the extension of 'Suraksha Saptah'.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM की अध्यक्षता राज्य में स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा सप्ताह की अवधि को दो सप्ताह विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया। स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा सप्ताह 27 मई की सुबह 6 बजे तक प्रभावी रहेगा 1/3 — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) May 12, 2021

The CMO further wrote that the interstate and intrastate bus services will not function during the 'Suraksha Saptah' or safety week. As per the state guidelines, private vehicles will only be allowed to conduct movements upon possession of an e-pass. The new guidelines have also been announced that gives permission to only 11 people for weddings.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday tweeted that the lockdown has been extended with an aim to break the chain of COVID spread.

कोरोना के संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ने हेतु हमने लॉकडाउन के नियमों को और कड़ा करने का फ़ैसला लिया है।



पहले जारी निर्देशों के साथ निम्नलिखित नये प्रतिबन्ध अब प्रभावी होंगे।



आप सब से अनुरोध है की इन प्रतिबंधों का अवश्य पालन करे। pic.twitter.com/Q07XkAdQOn — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 12, 2021

The new announcement came a day before the previous restrictions were to end. The Jharkhand Government had announced strict curbs in the state earlier on April 22 that were supposed to end on May 13. Further decisions will be taken after 15 days.

Jharkhand COVID-19 cases

The state reported 4,362 fresh COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths on Wednesday making the total tally climb to 2,96,895. In last 24 hours, as many as 8,331 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total recoveries to 2,46,608. Currently, there are 50,467 active cases in Jharkhand. The death toll has reached to 4,182, as per the health ministry. Ranchi district has been reporting a maximum number of fatalities with 36 deaths on Wednesday and it is further followed by East Singhbhum and Dhanbad.

States extending lockdown

In a view of the current COVID-19 outbreak, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh also extended lockdown and restrictions. A lockdown is already imposed in states including Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhatisgarh. Meanwhile, ICMR Chief Dr. Balram Bhargava on Wednesday said that districts reporting more than 10% rate of infection must remain under lockdown for 6 to 8 weeks.