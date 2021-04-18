COVID-19: Karnataka Minister Threatens Action Against Private Hospitals Not Reserving Beds

The rising COVID-19 cases have put great pressure on the government health infrastructure and have forced it to seek the help of the private sector but in Karnataka, it seems the sector is not obliging. The Health Minister of the State K Sudhakar claimed that the response of the hospitals of the private sector in relation to the reservation of beds for COVID patients is unsatisfactory, and moved on to assert that the government will take action against those not complying.

"The response of private hospitals for reserving 50 per cent beds for Covid patients has not been satisfactory and government may have to initiate legal action against those who failed to comply with the orders," Sudhakar said.

After a video conference with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association, Sudhakar while addressing the media on April 13 had asserted that the private hospitals have been asked to reserve 50 per cent of the beds. He said, "Private hospitals have been advised to get vacated beds occupied by non-COVID patients who don't require hospitalization and reserve them for COVID patients." He had further added, "Patients without symptoms and with mild symptoms will be isolated in hotels and COVID-care centres. Only patients with severe conditions will be treated in the hospital."

Karnataka is one of the 10 states witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. With 19,067 fresh COVID cases, the State on Sunday hit a record single-day surge, swelling the active count to 1,33,543 from 1,19,160 the day before. With 81 deaths, the death toll stands at 13,351. The cumulative caseload on the other hand is 11,61,065.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest ever single-day spike with 2,61,500 fresh COVID cases, pushing the active count to breach the 18-lakh mark with 8,01,316 cases. The active count comprises 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent. 1,501 new fatalities were reported in the day, increasing the death toll to 1,77,150.

