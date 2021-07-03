COVID-19: Karnataka Weekend Curfew Lifted; Know What Is Open & What Is Not

In a bid to enforce "targeted and prompt action" against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on July 3 issued revised guidelines conferring relaxations to 'Break the Chain' of COVID-19 transmission in the state and lifting Karnataka weekend curfew. These measures will come into effect from 6 am on July 5 and will be in force up to 6 am on July 19. It has been issued for strict implementation by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities.

Notably, the newly issued directives are designated for "surveillance, containment and caution for the entire State, except Kodagu district as the case positivity rate is greater than 5 per cent (For Kodagu district status quo will be maintained and the below relaxations will not apply)".

In the latest revised guidelines, the CM Yediyurappa-led government has considered implementing quick remedial measures for COVID-19 management.

"The health experts have suggested opening up of more activities with continuous focus on the five-fold strategy,i.e., Test-Track-Treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour, for effective management of COVID-19," the directives read.

Latest COVID-19 Guidelines for Karnataka

While night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am in the state, new rules will apply to areas outside the containment zones. In the said areas, all activities are allowed, except the following:

Theatres/Cinema halls and Pubs to remain closed

Swimming pools permitted for competitive training purposes strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs will be issued in this regard.

Sports complexes and stadiums shall be opened only for practice purposes.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited

Marriages and Family Functions are permitted to be conducted with a cap of100 people and strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Cremation and funerals are allowed while adhering to COVID-19 norms. With a maximum of 20 people.

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed.

Public transport shall be allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and closed places to strictly enforce COVID-19 norms, failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Educational intuitions, tutorials and colleges will remain closed until further notice.

Latest Guidelines on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour

Vide order dated July 3, Karnataka weekend curfew has been lifted and CM Yediyurappa-led government stresses upon strict actions against failure to wearing face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

"Wearing face masks is an essential preventive measure. In order to enforce this core requirement, BBMP, District Authorities and Local Authorities shall impose a fine of Rs.250 in Municipal Corporation Areas and Rs.100 in other areas for not wearing face cover as required. c) The National Directives for COVID-19 Management shall be strictly followed throughout the state," the notice read.

While the state has been opening up more economic and other activities in a calibrated manner, the case positivity rate of Karnataka districts has achieved substantial results by showing a declining trend owing to previous stringent containment measures.