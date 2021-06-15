COVID-19: Kerala & Punjab Ease Lockdown Curbs Amid Dip In Cases; Night Curfew Prevails

As the state's positivity rate reduced to 2%, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced relaxations on COVID restrictions. Gyms, restaurants, malls, cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50% capacity, the number of persons attending any marriage or cremation has been increased to 50.

Punjab COVID-19 restrictions; What is allowed & what is not allowed

The new guidelines announced by the state will remain in effect till June 25 after which it will be again reviewed. It was informed that daily night curfew will continue to be observed from 8 pm to 5 am along with weekend curfew from 8.00 pm on Saturday upto 5.00 am on Monday, across the state. However, all essential activities, including those covered under existing ‘Exemptions’, will remain unaffected, unhindered, and exempted from curfew restrictions. Following a high-level COVID review meeting, the CM announced all restaurants (including in hotels), cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, dhabas, etc., cinemas, gyms can be operational in the state with 50% capacity, given that their employees have received at least one dose of vaccination. AC buses were also allowed with 50% occupation. However, bars, pubs, and ‘ahatas’ will continue to remain closed. All educational institutions i.e. schools and colleges will also continue to remain closed.

The state administration has ordered the district authorities to determine opening timings of non-essential shops on the basis of the local situation while ensuring that crowds are avoided. District Authorities were also ordered to ensure strict implementation of all the directives of MHA/State Government on COVID appropriate behaviour, including social/physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and others.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh made the announcement after Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan submitted a University of Cambridge Judge Business School report on the Growth of Infection in Punjab which showed downward trajectories for new cases in all the states. Citing the findings of the report, Vini Mahajan said, “The estimated trend value of the daily growth rate was -9.2% as of 14 June 2021. This implies that reported new cases will halve in 7 days, under the assumption that the growth rate remains constant. As of 14 June 2021, the estimated positivity rate for Punjab stood at 0.69, significantly below one. Newly reported COVID-19 cases are likely to decline to about 210 per day by 28 June 2021."

Activities/Establishments allowed to operate in Punjab

Hospitals, veterinary hospitals, and all establishments, both in the public and private sector, related to the manufacture and supply of all medicines and medical equipment. Including the manufacturing & distribution units such as dispensaries, chemist & pharmacy(including Jan Aushadhi Kendras), laboratories, pharmaceutical research labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulances, etc. Transportation of all personnel of these establishments shall be allowed subject, however, to the production of identity cards.

Shops dealing with supply of essential goods, milk, dairy, and poultry products like bread, eggs, meat, etc, and vegetables, fruits, etc.

Shops/establishments selling industrial materials including raw materials, intermediaries as well as shops/establishments engaged in export and import activities.

Activities /establishments related to fisheries such as fish, meat, and its products including supply of fish seeds

To and fro’ movement of passengers traveling by air, trains, and buses on the production of travel documents. Inter and intrastate movement of all vehicles/persons carrying essential and non-essential goods.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, etc. through E-Commerce.

Construction activities in both urban and rural areas.

Agricultural including procurement, horticultural, animal husbandry, and veterinary services.

Vaccinations out-reach camps.

Activities of Manufacturing industry, Commercial & Private establishments and services are given below including movement of all their employees/workers and vehicles carrying them upon production of requisite permission from their employers:-

Telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting, and cable services. IT and IT-enabled services. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, etc. through E-Commerce. Petrol pumps and petroleum products, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, coal, firewood, and other fuels. Power generation, transmission and distribution units, and services. Cold storage and warehousing services. Private security services Farming operations by farmers and farmworkers in the field. All Banking/RBI services, ATMs, Cash Vans, and cash handling/ distribution services.

Kerala announces relaxation on COVID restrictions

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at a press briefing announced that a complete lockdown in the state will be lifted from midnight of June 16, however, COVID clusters will observe restrictions.

Public sector companies and government agencies will be allowed to operate every day with a rotation of 25 percent people from June 17 onwards.

The basic public transport system will restart on June 17

Full lockdown will be observed in the state on Saturdays and Sundays.

At weddings and funerals, only 20 people will be allowed to attend

Crowds and public events will not be allowed.

General examinations will be allowed.

Home delivery and takeaways will continue in restaurants.

Tourism will remain to be closed

Akshaya Centers, Bevco outlets, and bars will be allowed to be open between 9 am to 7 pm.

Triple Lockdown will be implemented in LSGs with a Test Positivity Rate higher than 30%

Lockdown will prevail in areas with a Test Positivity Rate between 20-30%

Semi Lockdown for places with Test Positivity Rate between 9-20%

More relaxations for areas with Test Positivity Rate below 8%.

Other states on relaxations of COVID restrictions

Bihar Chief Minister citing the reduced cases and decreased positivity rate announced relaxations of COVID restrictions in the state from June 16 to June 22. Under the gradual unlock process, the government and private offices in the state will be allowed to be open till 5 PM at their full capacity. Shops are allowed to be open in the state until 6 PM, however, night curfew will be observed in Bihar.

Assam Government also reviewed its COVID restriction guidelines and created a new draft imposing measures in particular districts with high positivity rates and relaxing the restrictions in districts with a reduced number of cases. Curfew from 2 PM to 5 AM has been imposed in Guwahati. Curfew in eight districts- Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Dima Hasao, South Salmara, and Charaideo will be observed from 5 PM to 5 AM. All religious places will remain to be closed. Restrictions have been withdrawn from Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts. Also, the Assam Government directed the Government Employees who have received vaccination to join their respective offices on daily basis.



Image Source- PTI