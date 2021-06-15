COVID-19: Kerala & Punjab Ease Lockdown Curbs Amid Dip In Cases; Night Curfew Prevails

Quick links:
Source- PTI
As the state's positivity rate reduced to 2%, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced relaxations on COVID restrictions. Gyms, restaurants, malls, cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50% capacity, the number of persons attending any marriage or cremation has been increased to 50.
The new guidelines announced by the state will remain in effect till June 25 after which it will be again reviewed. It was informed that daily night curfew will continue to be observed from 8 pm to 5 am along with weekend curfew from 8.00 pm on Saturday upto 5.00 am on Monday, across the state. However, all essential activities, including those covered under existing ‘Exemptions’, will remain unaffected, unhindered, and exempted from curfew restrictions. Following a high-level COVID review meeting, the CM announced all restaurants (including in hotels), cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, dhabas, etc., cinemas, gyms can be operational in the state with 50% capacity, given that their employees have received at least one dose of vaccination. AC buses were also allowed with 50% occupation. However, bars, pubs, and ‘ahatas’ will continue to remain closed. All educational institutions i.e. schools and colleges will also continue to remain closed.
The state administration has ordered the district authorities to determine opening timings of non-essential shops on the basis of the local situation while ensuring that crowds are avoided. District Authorities were also ordered to ensure strict implementation of all the directives of MHA/State Government on COVID appropriate behaviour, including social/physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and others.
CM Captain Amarinder Singh made the announcement after Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan submitted a University of Cambridge Judge Business School report on the Growth of Infection in Punjab which showed downward trajectories for new cases in all the states. Citing the findings of the report, Vini Mahajan said, “The estimated trend value of the daily growth rate was -9.2% as of 14 June 2021. This implies that reported new cases will halve in 7 days, under the assumption that the growth rate remains constant. As of 14 June 2021, the estimated positivity rate for Punjab stood at 0.69, significantly below one. Newly reported COVID-19 cases are likely to decline to about 210 per day by 28 June 2021."
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at a press briefing announced that a complete lockdown in the state will be lifted from midnight of June 16, however, COVID clusters will observe restrictions.
Bihar Chief Minister citing the reduced cases and decreased positivity rate announced relaxations of COVID restrictions in the state from June 16 to June 22. Under the gradual unlock process, the government and private offices in the state will be allowed to be open till 5 PM at their full capacity. Shops are allowed to be open in the state until 6 PM, however, night curfew will be observed in Bihar.
Assam Government also reviewed its COVID restriction guidelines and created a new draft imposing measures in particular districts with high positivity rates and relaxing the restrictions in districts with a reduced number of cases. Curfew from 2 PM to 5 AM has been imposed in Guwahati. Curfew in eight districts- Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Dima Hasao, South Salmara, and Charaideo will be observed from 5 PM to 5 AM. All religious places will remain to be closed. Restrictions have been withdrawn from Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts. Also, the Assam Government directed the Government Employees who have received vaccination to join their respective offices on daily basis.