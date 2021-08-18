COVID-19: Kerala Health Min Directs Officials To Set Up Paediatric Wards In 48 Hospitals

In an effort to curb the infections among children considering the possible third wave of COVID-19, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday, August 17, directed the officials to set up paediatric wards and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in 48 hospitals. She has also informed them to complete 60 percent of the hospital facilities within three months.

During the review meeting held at state COVID-19 control room, the Minister said, "490 oxygen-equipped pediatric beds, 158 HDU beds, 96 ICU beds and a total of 744 beds are being set up. The state is doing elaborate preparations in view of third wave. The number of ICUs and oxygen beds in hospitals are increasing. The availability of oxygen supply is also being ensured". (sic)

Appreciating the work of the COVID control room, the Health Minister said, "The control room has been in a state of restless activity for one and a half years since then. Control rooms are functioning in 14 districts on the same model".

Earlier on August 5, Kerala Health Minister Veena George had launched the 'COVID-19 death information portal' in the state to maintain a record of the number of deaths due to the virus.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Kerala

On Monday, August 16, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, visited Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to assess the state's COVID-19 situation. He arrived in Kerala to evaluate the state's medical facilities and administration.

A tweet from the office of Mansukh Mandaviya, read, "Minister @MansukhMandviya ji has reached Kerala wherein he was formally received at the Trivandrum domestic airport. He will now proceed to his various engagements to examine the State's efforts for the management of #COVID19".

Low-key Onam celebration

Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant had instructed police officials to increase security arrangements during the 10-day Onam festival that began on August 12.

Kant said, "In the context of COVID-19, all kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept to a minimum," Anil Kant said in a virtual meeting with state police officials. "Onam feast and other celebrations should be done inside the houses. Those who visit beaches and tourist points must ensure that they comply with all COVID-19 regulations".

COVID situation in Kerala

To date, Kerala has reported a total of 37 lakh COVID-19 cases with 18,743 deaths. The state has administered a total of 2,50,24,978 COVID vaccine doses across 1,388 vaccination sites.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI