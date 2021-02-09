COVID-19: Kerala, Maha Contribute To 71% Of India's Cases, 55% Decline In Avg Daily Deaths

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday stated that around 33 states, UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases and only Maharashtra and Kerala have more than 35,000 covid-19 active cases. While addressing a weekly press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that India's share of active cases is only 3.12 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.

Health Ministry's briefing on Covid-19 cases in India

During his briefing, he Bhushan informed, "Only 2 States--Kerala and Maharashtra--have more than 35,000 active COVID-19 cases and together they contribute to 71 per cent of COVID-19 cases. Kerala has 65,670 active COVID-19 cases and Maharashtra has 35,991 active COVID-19 cases. Currently, 33 states and UTs in the country have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases."

"Active cases are only 3.12 per cent of the total cases. Active cases are less than 1.50 lakh and declining. There are 15 states and Union Territories (UT) that have not reported deaths in the last 24 hours. There are seven states and UTs that have not reported deaths in the last three weeks. A total of 55 per cent decline in average daily COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the last five weeks," he further added."

He also spoke about the process of administration of the second dose of vaccine. The second vaccination drive will begin from February 13. He also advised the states/UTs to get the vaccination done by the health and frontline workers to avoid the rescheduling of the process. Bhushan informed 63,10,194 beneficiaries including healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Second drive of Vaccination

Rajesh Bhushan told media, "Administration of the second dose of vaccine will begin on February 13. We cannot indefinitely keep on scheduling and rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by Feb 20. Timelines are communicated to states." [Sic.]

