COVID-19 Lockdown: Andhra Pradesh Govt Provides Rs 1000 To 1.3cr BPL Families

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to provide Rs 1000 as financial assistance to Below Poverty Line(BPL) families during the COVID-19 lockdown. This one-time relief of Rs 1000 will be given to 1.3 crore poor or needy and underprivileged families as per the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 164, with the addition of three cases from Friday morning.

Read: Andhra Pradesh Minister Donates Rs 200 Crore To CM Relief Fund To Combat COVID-19

Government of Andhra Pradesh is providing Rs 1000 each of financial assistance to Below Poverty Line(BPL) families as relief. This one time relief of Rs 1000 is being given to 1.3 crore poor or needy and underprivileged families: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GzZ5By1Lxi — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Read: Andhra Pradesh Comes Up With Healthy Diet For Stranded Migrant Workers Amid COVID-19

AP Govt steps up measures for stranded migrant workers

While thousands of migrant workers stay stranded away from their home states, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has directed authorities in each district to start following the 'Gorumudda' menu to ensure that the workers stay healthy and ensure a continuous supply of all possible nutrients. The vast menu for the migrants include boiled eggs, egg curry, chickpeas, tomato dal, asparagus, Pulihora (tamarind rice), vegetable rice, aloo kurma and khichdi. Each day, a variety of items from the menu is served.

In Andhra Pradesh, 9,695 migrant workers have been identified who are being accommodated in the 218 relief centres. Of this 3,819 belong to various districts of the state while 5,876 hail from other states.

Read: Virus Cases In Andhra Pradesh Touch 164

Read: Ramdas Athawale Pens Covid-19 Awareness Poem: 'Don't Take Advice From Rome, Stay Home'