Ramdas Athawale Pens Covid-19 Awareness Poem: 'Don't Take Advice From Rome, Stay Home'

Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale appealed to the citizens to remain indoors strictly, as he penned an ode to raise awareness about COVID-19 pandemic. The leader, who's 'Go corona' chants went viral, took to Twitter, emphasizing the need to remain indoors in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus. Ramdas Athawale asked people to entertain themselves indoors by playing games and urged them to take the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seriously. The leader ended his poem by saying 'Don't take advice from Rome, stay at home' followed by his popular 'go Corona go' chant.

In the second video, Ramdas Athawale vowed to fight coronavirus despite the increasing numbers and promised to feed the poor. In the third video, Athawale said that coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world but PM Modi has saved crores of Indians by announcing the lockdown. Further, the leader urged everyone to follow the lockdown and extend their support to the government.

Ramdas Athawale pens COVID-19 awareness poem

Meanwhile, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, there are 2322 active COVID19 cases in the country. Out of this,162 people have recovered while 62 others have succumbed.

As per the ministry's updated data on coronavirus cases Saturday morning, six fresh deaths were reported -- three from Maharahtra, two from Delhi and one from Gujarat. Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (19) so far, followed by Gujarat (9), Telengana (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Delhi (6), Punjab (5), Karnataka (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2). Andhra Pradesh,Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

