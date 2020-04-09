The Debate
Karnataka Govt Gets Phased-opening Recommendation In Experts' Covid Lockdown 'exit' Report

General News

The expert group headed by Dr. Devi Shetty which was constituted by the Karnataka Government has submitted its exit strategy report for post-lockdown period.

Lockdown

The expert group headed by Dr. Devi Shetty which was constituted by the Karnataka Government has submitted its report on the exit strategy that the state Government can use after the lockdown period ends.

It includes a basic action plan for the 2-week period after the lockdown, from April 15- April 30, which suggests a phase-wise lifting of lockdown amid other things. The entire report has been categorized into recommendations for--the General Public, Offices and Educational institutions, Industry, Clinical management, CoVid-19 testing, Quarantine and Transport. The Karnataka government has been engaging in discussions with experts, specialists and other stakeholders to decide on its lockdown exit strategy and would take a final view by April 13. 

