COVID-19 Lockdown: Hospital In Karnataka's Mangaluru Starts WhatsApp Telemedicine Service

Amid the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown, Justice K.S. Hegde Hospital in Mangaluru has started telemedicine services using WhatsApp. This telemedicine service would help the patients to consult doctors and get medical advice, during the COVID-19 pandemic without actually visiting the hospital. Medical Superintendent of Justice KS Hegde Charitable Hospital, Dr. S Hiremath, revealed that over 300 people had approached doctors using this telemedicine service.

"This service has been started due to Coronavirus pandemic. The patients can contact their respective doctors and get advice. Yesterday, 300 plus patients approached our doctors through this service," said the Medical Superintendent.

Karnataka toll at 83

Seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Sunday taking the total number of infections to 83, the state Health Department said. The number includes thee deaths and five patients who were discharged after treatment earlier. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday held an all-party meeting and apprised the leaders about the measures taken by the government to contain the coronavirus in the state.

