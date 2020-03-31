The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Speaks Frontline Pune & Mumbai Hospital Staff

General News

Maharashtra Cheif Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday interacted with the doctors and hospital staff at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital and Pune's Naidu Hospital.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Cheif Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday interacted with the doctors and hospital staff at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital and Pune's Naidu Hospitals. CM Thackeray motivated and hailed the heroes for being on the frontlines and putting their lives on risk amid coronavirus outbreak.

READ | PM Modi Calls Nurse Chaya In Pune, Applauds Role Of Nurse In Fight Against COVID-19

Govt Writes To Centre

The Maharashtra government has demanded a special package from the central government to contain the massive spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that he has written a letter to Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar seeking a special Rs 25,000 crore package to tackle the crisis. 

READ | This Video Of COVID Healthcare Staff Praying In Hospital To Boost Morale Will Inspire You

In a series of tweets, he further mentioned the hardships faced by the state economically due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown that has followed. He said, "In the meantime, the state government has not yet received an outstanding balance of Rs 1687 crore. Similarly, it has also not received the aid of Rs 14,967 crore and a total of 16,654 crores. I urge them to give the remaining balance by March 31."

READ | BIG: Maharashtra Govt Writes To Centre; Seeks Rs 25,000 Cr Package To Contain Coronavirus

Cases in Maharashtra rise to 230

Earlier today, Samples of five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230, a health official said.

READ | Five More COVID-19 Cases In Maha; Tally Climbs To 230

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
KERALA HEALTH MIN ON COVID PATIENTS
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Samosa
UP MAN CALLS DM'S CONTROL ROOM