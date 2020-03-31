COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Speaks Frontline Pune & Mumbai Hospital Staff

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Cheif Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday interacted with the doctors and hospital staff at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital and Pune's Naidu Hospitals. CM Thackeray motivated and hailed the heroes for being on the frontlines and putting their lives on risk amid coronavirus outbreak.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray interacted with our Heroes serving in COVID Ward at PMCs Naidu Hospital & @mybmc ’s Kasturba Hospital today. pic.twitter.com/cpSkgP8lHQ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 29, 2020

Govt Writes To Centre

The Maharashtra government has demanded a special package from the central government to contain the massive spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that he has written a letter to Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar seeking a special Rs 25,000 crore package to tackle the crisis.

In a series of tweets, he further mentioned the hardships faced by the state economically due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown that has followed. He said, "In the meantime, the state government has not yet received an outstanding balance of Rs 1687 crore. Similarly, it has also not received the aid of Rs 14,967 crore and a total of 16,654 crores. I urge them to give the remaining balance by March 31."

त्यातच केंद्र सरकारकडून केंद्रीय करातील हिश्यापोटी राज्याला मिळणारे १६८७ कोटी तसंच मदतरुपी अनुदानापोटी मिळणारे १४ हजार ९६७ कोटी रुपये अशी एकूण १६ हजार ६५४ कोटींची थकबाकी अद्याप मिळालेली नाही. ही थकबाकी ३१ मार्चपर्यंत राज्याला मिळावी. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) March 30, 2020

केंद्र सरकारनं देशात तीन आठवड्यांचे लॉकडाऊन जाहीर केल्यामुळे उद्योग,व्यापार,सेवा क्षेत्र ठप्प आहे. आर्थिक वर्षाच्या अखेरच्या महिन्यात राज्याच्या उत्पन्नात मोठी भर पडते परंतु,कोरोना आणि लॉकडाऊनमुळे यंदा उत्पन्न जवळपास थांबले आहे.राज्यासमोर गंभीर आर्थिक परिस्थिती निर्माण झाली आहे. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) March 30, 2020

Cases in Maharashtra rise to 230

Earlier today, Samples of five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230, a health official said.

