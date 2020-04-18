COVID-19 Cases In India Soar Past 14,000-mark, Maharashtra Continues To Be Worst-hit

As the number of COVID-19 cases in India climbs to 14,378, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country. As per the latest reports of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 3,323. Out of these cases, 331 patients have recovered, while 201 have succumbed to Coronavirus.

As many as 61,740 tests have been conducted in the state so far. There are 330 containment zones, and 5,850 survey squads have screened more than 20 lakh people. As many as 74,587 persons have been home quarantined till now while 63,76 are in institutional quarantine.

Delhi comes next in the line of the most-affected with a tally of 1,707 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 42 have died. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 68 on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 21,409, the Delhi Health Department said in the statement.

Tamil Nadu is the third state with 1,323 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, followed by Rajasthan which has confirmed 1,229 cases, Madhya Pradesh with 1,310 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 805 cases and Kerala with only 396 cases despite it being the first state in the country to have reported Coronavirus case.

According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 14,378, while the death toll stands at 480.

(With Agency Inputs)