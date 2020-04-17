Maharashtra Prohibits Homeowners From Evicting Tenants Amid Lockdown, 3-month Rent Delayed

In a major relief to citizens staying in rental accommodations in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday has orders homeowners to allow postponed payment by tenants by 3 months. The government's Housing department has also directed the homeowners to not evict any tenant for non-payment or delayed payment of rent during the period the state lockdown is prevalent. Currently, Maharashtra tops all states in India with 3205 cases and 194 deaths.

ON Thursday, Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai has stated that state government may allow the reopening of industrial activities from April 20 in, the areas where no COVID-19 patient has been found so far. Desai said, "We will give the permissions within the framework set by the Union government. The decision will be taken only after consultation with local medical staff, district collectors, industrial officers and owners of the units. Those who have no job at present, some of them could start earning as well."

Prior to PM Modi's announcement extending the lockdown till May 3, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. He warned people to maintain social distancing to avoid another extension of the lockdown.

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.