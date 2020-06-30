COVID-19: Maharashtra Recoveries Soar Past 90,000; Deaths Near 8000-mark As Unlock 2 Looms

The number of recovered patients from the novel Coronavirus disease in Maharashtra surpassed 90,000 on Tuesday in a piece of encouraging news even as new infections continue to rise substantially. The state health department informed that 1,951 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate to 90,911.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumped to 1,74,761 after 4,878 new cases of the disease were reported. The death toll rose by a staggering 245, of which 95 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and rest 150 are from the previous period, to touch 7,855.

In state capital Mumbai, 893 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 77,658. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 37,630, while that in Palghar stood 5,858. Pune so far has 22,327 cases while that in Nagpur is 1,468.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 52.02% while the case fatality rate is 4.49%. Currently, 5,78,033 people are in-home quarantine and 38,866 people are in institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, out of 9,66,723 laboratory samples, 1,74,761 have been tested positive (18.07%) for COVID-19 until June 30.

Maharashtra is set to enter the sixth phase of the lockdown on Wednesday that'll last till July end and involve further easing of restrictions.

Casualty figures

Out of the 245 deaths reported in the state on June 30, 95 occurred in the last 48 hours and 150 deaths are from the previous period. These include 57 deaths in Mumbai, 15 in Thane city, 42 in Bhivandi, 2 in Kalyan-Dombivali, 4 in Mira-Bhayandar, 3 in Thane district, 5 in Palghar, 7 in Panvel, 6 in Solapur, 4 in Aurangabad, 3 in Pune, 1 in Nashik and 1 in Jalgaon. These 150 deaths have been shown in the progressive figures instead of showing in daily figures, the state health department said.

