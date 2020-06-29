COVID-19: Maharashtra Tally Soars To 1,69,883 As State Announces Lockdown Extension

With 5,257 new cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Monday broke a five-day-long run of daily new record surges even as the state announced the extension of the lockdown till the end of July. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,69,883.

The death toll rose to 7,610 after 181 patients succumbed to the illness, of which 78 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 103 are deaths from the previous period. The number of recoveries jumped by 2,385 in the last 24 hours to reach 88,960. As of June 29, there are 73,298 active cases in the state.

In state's capital Mumbai, 1,226 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 76,765. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 36,002, while that in Palghar stood at 5,578. Pune so far has 21,303 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,448 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 52.37% while the case fatality rate is 4.48%. Currently, 5,74,093 people are under home quarantine and 37,758 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 9,43,485 laboratory samples, 1,69,883 have been tested positive (18%) for COVID-19 until June 29.

Last week, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had revealed that COVID-19 cases in the state are expected to rise during July and August. He mentioned that the state government was working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up.

Casualty figures

Out of the 181 deaths reported in the state on Monday, 78 occurred in the last 48 hours and 103 deaths are from the previous period. These include 71 deaths in Mumbai, 16 in Thane and municipal corporations in Thane district, 5 in Jalgaon, 3 in Pune, 3 in Solapur, 3 in Aurangabad and 2 in Amaravati. The 103 deaths have been shown in the progressive figures instead of showing in daily figures, the state health department said.

Details of district wise active case:

