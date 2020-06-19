COVID-19: Maharashtra Reports Biggest Single-day Jump For Second Straight Day, 142 Deaths

With 3827 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Friday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection for the second straight day. The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,24,331. The death toll rose by 142 in the last 24 hours to reach 5,893 while 1,935 patients (till 3 pm, June 19) were discharged after recovery, taking its aggregate to 62,773. As of June 19, there are 55,651 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,269 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus on Friday, taking the aggregate to 64,068. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 22,033, while that in Palghar stood 3,029. Pune so far has 14,704 cases while that in Nagpur is 1,191.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.49% while the case fatality rate is 4.74%. Currently, 5,91,049 people are in-home quarantine and 25,697 people in institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, out of 7,35,674 laboratory samples, 1,24,331 have been tested positive (16.9%) for COVID-19 until June 19. Total of 103 laboratories are functioning for COVID-19 diagnosis in Maharashtra currently – 60 government ones and 43 private ones.

Breakup of fatalities

Out of the 142 new deaths reported, the health department said 89 were men and 53 women. 74 of them aged over 60 years, 57 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 11 were aged less than 40 years.

(Source: Maharashtra health department)

Details of district-wise active case:

