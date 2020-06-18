Maharashtra Reports Biggest Single-day Jump Of 3752 COVID-19 Cases; Tally At 1,20,504

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soared to 1,20,504 after 3,752 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, June 18. There are 53,901 active cases in the state. With 1672 patients being discharged in the day, the total number of recovered rose to 60,838. 100 deaths- 67 from Mumbai, 27 from Bhiwandi, 4 from Thane, and one each from Nagpur and Vasai-Virar were reported on Thursday, propelling the state's fatality toll to 5,751. 45 of the aforesaid deceased were aged 60 or above.

As per the state Public Health Department, the patient doubling rate has steadily increased in the last three months. From 3.5 days on March 31, Maharashtra's patient doubling rate increased to 25.9 days as of June 16. Currently, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 50.49% and 4.77% respectively. So far, a total of 7,17,683 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in 58 government labs and 43 private labs across the state. While 5,81,650 persons are in home quarantine, 26,740 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally Increases To 3,66,946, Recovery Rate At 52.95%

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 1,20,504 with addition of 3,752 new cases; 100 deaths take toll to 5,751: Health official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2020

Read: Awareness, Not Anxiety, Key To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Maharashtra CM puts forth demands

Interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray elaborated on the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19. He mentioned that 'Mission Begin Again' had commenced in the state during Unlock 1.0. Thackeray revealed that his government had not only arranged 3 lakh additional beds and field hospitals in the last few days but also signed MoUs with 12 big companies worth Rs.16,000 crore. Thereafter, he put forth demands such as ventilators for the rural areas, a common decision on conducting examination for all the students, loans for farmers from nationalized banks, and extending the benefits of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana by three months. On this occasion, Thackeray thanked the PM for re-starting the operations of the Mumbai Suburban Railway for the people involved in essential services.

Read: Maharashtra Congress Leaders Hold Crisis Talks With CM Uddhav Amid Shiv Sena's Criticism

COVID-19 crisis in India

Presently, there are 3,66,946 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,94,325 patients have recovered while 12,237 fatalities have been reported. During the last 24 hours, 7,390 patients recovered propelling the country's COVID recovery rate to 52.96%. At present, there are 1,60,384 active cases. A total of 62,49,668 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across 699 government labs and 254 private labs across the country.

Read: Set Up At Least One New Project In Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray