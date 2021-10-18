COVID-19: Mandaviya Lauds Uttarakhand Govt For Completing 1st Dose Vaccine For All Adults

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated the Uttarakhand government for achieving a milestone in its vaccination campaign and administering the first dose to all eligible beneficiaries. “Even, in a state dominant with difficult terrains, Uttarakhand, successfully administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter. Furthermore, he added, that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "we are continuously getting stronger in this [COVID-19] fight. The credit for this achievement goes to the health workers and the administration of the state. Congrats to all!,” Mandaviya's tweet in Hindi read.

Mandaviya's congratulatory remarks followed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's statement, informing that the state successfully jabbed all the eligible adults with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I am very happy to inform that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Uttarakhand has become the first state to administer the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine to the fully eligible beneficiaries. For this, all the people of the state deserve congratulations. #UttarakhandFightsCorona,” the Chief Minister stated in a tweet. CM Dhami expressed joy as he outlined that the state has been able to achieve its goal of vaccinating a total of 74 lakh people or 100% of the eligible population.

Amid festivities, 'don't let guards down,' warns Mandaviya

Amid the ongoing festivities, the Union Health Minister Mandaviya had earlier appealed to the citizens of India not to let the guard down against COVID-19. The latter stressed that while the respiratory disease appears to be under control, it has not ceased its existence in its entirety. He urged everyone to wear masks, remain vigilant, and continue to practice the health safety norms. "The fight against COVID will go on in the future because coronavirus is still amongst us. Coronavirus is certainly under control but it has not gone away,” Mandaviya said during the inauguration of a COVID field hospital in Bengaluru. He also warned that the COVID-19 containment could derail if festivals are not celebrated following the pandemic protocols, also strongly urging the 19 states to ramp up their vaccination efforts.