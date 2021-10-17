Uttarakhand Achieves 100% 1st Dose COVID Vaccination Target; CM Pushkar Dhami Hails Feat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared on Sunday that the state had administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population. CM Dhami iterated that a total of 74 lakh people or 100% of the eligible population across the state had been administered with the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. The CM while thanking the concerned people for achieving this feat, went on to claim that the proposed target had been fulfilled three months in advance.

CM Dhami thanks PM Modi for achievement; appeals to citizens to get 2nd dose

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked all government, private and voluntary agencies who have been involved in administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population; three months ahead of target. Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the supply of vaccine doses to the state from August onwards. Dhami added, "Also, as many as 34.68 lakh people in the state have been administered with the second dose." The Chief Minister also appealed to people who had taken the first dose, to get their second dose on time. He additionally mentioned that the process of inoculating people under 18 years of age would also begin as soon as permission for the same is received.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा विशेष ध्यान देते हुए प्रदेश को पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध कराई गई वैक्सीन के चलते नियत समय से पहले ही उत्तराखण्ड ने इस लक्ष्य को पूरा कर लिया है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 17, 2021

Uttarakhand CM to conduct mega vaccination drive

In an effort to maximise the inoculation status of the state, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in coordination with Smart City will be conducting a mega vaccination drive from October 18 which will go on till November 2. In a report by news agency ANI, people who register themselves with the second jab during the time frame of October 18 to November 2 will be bestowed with prizes through a lucky draw. It is pertinent to mention here that on PM Modi's 71st birthday, the state of Uttarakhand had achieved 50% of the target as around two lakh people were administered the vaccine dose. The initial plan was to vaccinate the overall population with their first doses by the end of September and further to render the second doses by December 15, 2021.

