COVID-19: Medical Fraternity Demands Withdrawal Of GST On Hand Sanitisers, Masks

As India fights the outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the medical fraternity on Monday has requested the government to consider the withdrawal of GST on hand sanitisers and masks during the difficult times. According to President of Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Delhi branch Sandeep Sharma, hospitals, ambulance, nursing, and support staff desperately require sanitisers, masks, and other protective equipment in bulk.

According to him, they are paying 18 per cent GST on sanitisers and 5 per cent on masks and other items. Stating that it would be a relief to the medical practitioners, Sharma stated that it would be a relief if GST is not levied on the equipment.

Meanwhile, President of the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) Roy K George appealed to all the state governments to ensure an urgent and smooth supply of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other essential products in order to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

India receives 1.70 lakh PPE coveralls

Meanwhile, amid the rising Coronavirus cases in the country, India on Monday received 1.70 lakh Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) coveralls from China. According to reports, the Government of India has arranged and supplied a total of 2.94 lakh PPE coveralls. Further, along with domestic supplies of 20,000 coveralls, a total of 1.90 lakh coveralls will now be distributed to hospitals across the country. Currently, there are 3,87,473 PPE kits available in the country.

Read: Coronavirus Spain: Barcelona have reportedly agreed to furlough staff amid COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Read: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur: '50% of total COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat'

In order to tackle the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit amid COVID-19 treatment: 10 Dowing Street

Read: Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Maharashtra counterpart, urges alleviation of nurses' concerns