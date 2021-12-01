COVID-19: MP Logs 17 New Cases; Active Count At 124

The coronavirus caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,187 with the addition of 17 infection cases on Wednesday, a health official said.

The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,528 as no fatality due to the virus was reported during the day, he said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,535 after 12 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, he said.

There are 124 active infection cases in the state.

As 56,464 swab samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in MP went up to 2,19,22,916, the official said.

A total of 8,79,30,047 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 14,75,254 on Wednesday, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,187, new cases 17, death toll 10,528, recoveries 7,82,535, active cases 124, number of tests so far 2,19,22,916.

