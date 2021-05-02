COVID-19: Nearly 85,000 Beneficiaries Of 18-44 Age Group Inoculated On May 1

A total of 84,599 beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the Phase 3 vaccination drive, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Registration for the newly eligible age group started on April 28.

So far, the total number of vaccinations across the country, including frontline workers, and those above the age of 45 has crossed the 15.66 crore mark. Over 16 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crores.

These include 94.28 lakh healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 62.65 lakh people who have taken the second dose, 1.26 crore frontline workers who have received the first dose and 68.78 lakh such workers who have taken the second dose, it said. In the 45-60 age group, 5.33 crore people have taken the first dose, while over 40 lakh have been given the second dose of the jab so far.

Centre's 5-point strategy

The Centre, along with state governments and union territories through a 'Whole of Government' approach has embarked on a five-point strategy for prevention, containment, and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. These include Test, Track, Treat, COVID Appropriate Behaviour and vaccination.

The Centre has advised states and union territories to set up Help Desks with the aid of Volunteer Groups, NGOs, and CSOs to manage patients admitted to the hospital effectively and facilitate better interaction between hospital staff and patients' attendants.

The liberalized third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive took off on Saturday, May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group against the virus. However, due to a shortage of doses, the majority of states deferred launching the third phase of the vaccine drive and said that the age group will be inoculated after they procure sufficient vaccines.

Only six states were able to roll out the vaccine drive from Saturday - Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. In most of these states, vaccination will be limited to just a few districts.

