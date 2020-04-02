COVID-19: Mumbai Newborn Tests Coronavirus Positive, Parents Allege Hospital Negligence

Amid the surging number of coronavirus cases in the country, a newborn baby delivered at Sai Hospital in Mumbai has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus. The newborn child is now the youngest COVID-19 patient recorded in Maharashtra. The parents reportedly claim they did not step out of their home for 10 days before coming to the hospital and suspect the baby and the mother could have been infected through the bed that was allotted to them.

Hospital negligence?

The newborn was delivered on March 26 at the Chembur-based Sai Hospital and the father had booked a twin sharing room to prevent exposure to the virus. However, he claimed that the hospital staff asked them to vacate the room just two hours after the delivery without giving any explanation and the next day the doctor insisted on testing for COVID-19.

On Tuesday the mother and the baby were shifted to Kurla Bhabha hospital and later to Kasturba Hospital. The couple has stated that no pediatrician has visited the baby till now in Kasturba Hospital.

Maharashtra most infected state

Last week, a seven-month-old baby was tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. The seven-month-old baby’s mother is said to have a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

Of all the states in India, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus positive cases. The number of infectious cases in the state increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday has warned that the number of positive cases in the state is expected to rise. Moreover, he added that about 5000 high-risk individuals have been sent to quarantine. The coronavirus death toll in the state stands at 16

