COVID-19: Thackeray Govt Warns Of Rise In Cases In Maharashtra; 5000 Persons Quarantined

As the tally of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra soars to 302, the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday has warned that the number of positive cases in the state is expected to rise. Moreover, he added that about 5000 individuals are high-risk contacts who have been quarantined. Assuring of the government's aid, he said that the authorities were doing their best to control the virus.

Tope: 'Expect cases to rise'

"Expect the number of positive cases in Maharashtra to rise. More than 5000 people are high-risk contacts and are quarantined. Govt doing its best to control this virus," said Tope.

Markaz search in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, after a number of persons who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event tested positive, leading to a sudden surge in India's total number of positive cases - 1637. Currently, Maharashtra government is tracing several attendees across the state - 54 have been found and quarantined in Nagpur, 1 attendee in Wardha has been identified and 8 have been quarantined. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with the highest number of testing labs (23) and has seen 9 deaths.

Maharashtra sets up 2nd COVID hospital in Sangli

On Sunday, Maharashtra's Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh shared photos of the state's second dedicated Coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital launched in Sangli's Miraj district. The hospital has been set up under the charge of Mumbai's J J Hospital's youngest Dean since 1947 - Dr. Pallavi Saple and has 315 Isolation Beds and 15 ICU Beds. The need of the hospital arose when four people who had returned from Mecca, infected 25 people - leading to 325 being quarantined in the area. In Mumbai, 191 locations in several areas of the city have been marked as 'Containment Areas', where COVID-19 positive patients are confirmed - residents are instructed to be home quarantined.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 302.

