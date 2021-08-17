COVID-19: Over 2.25 Vaccine Doses Still Available With States,UTs

As many as 2.25 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, Union Territories, and private hospitals, according to the latest numbers issued by the Health Ministry on Tuesday. The available vaccine doses are yet to be administered with more than 1 crore doses still in the pipeline to be handed over by the government.

Vaccine doses available with States/UTs

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued a press release on Tuesday providing comprehensive details on India's largest vaccination drive. As per that, the Centre has till now provided 56,81,32,750 vaccine doses to the States and Union Territories. Out of this, 55,11,51,992 doses have been already administered (including wastages), whereas 2,25,52,523 doses are yet to be consumed.

The Ministry further stated that a total of 1,09,32,750 doses are still in the pipeline and will be soon supplied across the country.

India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Speaking about the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health highlighted that India has achieved the highest single-day record on Tuesday after administering more than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses in the past 24 hours. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations."

Congratulations 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3aopCWcoH5 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 17, 2021



Meanwhile, India recorded fresh 25,166 COVID-19 cases and 437 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 32,250,679. Kerala has the highest number of infections followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and New Delhi.