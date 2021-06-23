COVID-19: Over 50,000 Fresh Cases Recorded On June 23, Higher Than Last Tally

India reported 50,848 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 22, which is slightly higher than the previous tally of 42,640 fresh cases. The total number of cases has now crossed the 3 crore mark with 3,00,28,709 COVID-19 infections. According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 deaths recorded in the latest tally. With 68,817 discharged patients recovering from the infection during the same time period, total recoveries have also increased to 2,89,94,855. Yesterday, the nation had recorded the lowest fresh cases in 91 days.

India reports 50,848 new COVID-19 cases, 68,817 discharges & 1,358 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,00,28,709

Total discharges: 2,89,94,855

Death toll: 3,90,660

Active cases: 6,43,194

Meanwhile, India's Health Ministry reported 6,43,194 active cases lowest in 82 days. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day while the recovery rate increased to 96.56%. The health ministry informed that the weekly positivity rate remained below 5%, currently at 3.12%. Daily positivity rate at 2.67%, less than 5% for 16 consecutive days.

India's vaccination drive

The country continued to enhance the vaccination dive by inoculating 53 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. However, Monday (June 21) when the new drive of vaccination began, India had recorded a much higher figure of vaccination with 88 lakh inoculations. The health ministry also added that cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 29 crores.

The top 10 states that inoculated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years included Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.

COVID19 Vaccination update- Day 158



Cumulative vaccination coverage crosses the landmark of 29 crore



More than 48.81 lakh doses administered today till 7 pm on the second day of new phase of Covid vaccination



Read: https://t.co/7mddeHcfsg pic.twitter.com/iaDl9kqdYd — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 22, 2021

Union Health Ministry issues advisory for Delta plus variant

Although the fresh cases are getting recorded at a lower rate, the fear of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is a matter of concern. Based on the recent findings of INSACOG, the Union Health Ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the variant being found in some districts in these States. Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh have been specifically alerted.

The Union Health Ministry has also advised Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh that the Public Health Response measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective.