The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Odisha CM Patnaik Praises Cuttack Collector For Working Despite Father’s Passing

General News

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed condolence & praised Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani for performing his duties even after losing his father

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and praised Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani for performing his duties even after losing his father recently. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik called Chayani's dedication towards his work as an 'an act of exemplary public service.'

READ | Odisha's COVID-19 Telemedicine Helpline To Start From Wednesday

Chayani returned to performing his official duties soon after the completion of his father’s funeral on Tuesday. Chainy has been leading from the front in Cuttack district as the Collector, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chayani’s father Damodar Chayani,98, a retired administrator, was born in Jagatsinghpur district in 1922. He had served as Athagarh sub-collector, as per reports.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also praised Chayani for his dedication to his office. “Chayani’s gesture towards people’s cause during this fight against coronavirus would inspire the people of Odisha,” Pradhan tweeted.

READ | 42 Nizamuddin Returnees In Odisha Volunteer For COVID-19 Test

Earlier, Nikunja Dhal, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha, had to return to his duty 24 hours after the demise of his father, as per reports. Dhal's incredible story of courage and putting work before grief was shared and lauded by the IAS Association on Twitter.

MyGovIndia's official Twitter account called Dhal the unsung hero of the grim times.

READ | Separate Doctors, Hospitals For COVID-19 Patients, Suspects: Odisha Govt

READ | COVID-19: Patnaik Thanks IAF For Airlifting Equipment, Personnel For Setting Up Testing Labs In Odisha

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Lalu Yadav
COVID: LALU YADAV TO REMAIN IN JAIL
Maharashtra
MAHA: 113 CYBER OFFENCES REGISTERED
Hyderabad
CORONAVIRUS CAR MADE IN HYDERABAD
COVID-19
MAHARASHTRA: MORE THAN 1000 CASES
Kartik Aaryan
SHATRUGHAN REVIEWS KARTIK'S FILM
DK Shivakumar
DKS: 'MARKAZ ISSUE A PROPAGANDA'