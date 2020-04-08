COVID-19: Odisha CM Patnaik Praises Cuttack Collector For Working Despite Father’s Passing

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and praised Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani for performing his duties even after losing his father recently. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik called Chayani's dedication towards his work as an 'an act of exemplary public service.'

Deepest condolences to @CuttackDM who lost his father this morning. In an act of exemplary public service, Sri Bhabani Chayani continues to work without a single day leave during huge personal tragedy. #Odisha salutes his inspirational leadership@narendramodi#OdishaFightsCorona — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 7, 2020

Chayani returned to performing his official duties soon after the completion of his father’s funeral on Tuesday. Chainy has been leading from the front in Cuttack district as the Collector, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chayani’s father Damodar Chayani,98, a retired administrator, was born in Jagatsinghpur district in 1922. He had served as Athagarh sub-collector, as per reports.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also praised Chayani for his dedication to his office. “Chayani’s gesture towards people’s cause during this fight against coronavirus would inspire the people of Odisha,” Pradhan tweeted.

Earlier, Nikunja Dhal, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha, had to return to his duty 24 hours after the demise of his father, as per reports. Dhal's incredible story of courage and putting work before grief was shared and lauded by the IAS Association on Twitter.

MyGovIndia's official Twitter account called Dhal the unsung hero of the grim times.

