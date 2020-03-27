Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Maha CM Uddhav Appeals To Migrants To Stay Put Wherever They Are

Addressing the people on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the migrant workers to stay put wherever they are amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Condemning the incident where people tried to move to another place in a milk tanker, he assured everyone that all the state governments were taking care of migrants stuck in their respective states. Moreover, he announced that Shiv Bhojan centres would remain operational for three hours to cater to the needy.

Stressing that the country had entered the most important phase where the COVID-19 cases could multiply, he urged people to avoid crowding. Thackeray also called upon doctors not to shut their private clinics at this juncture. Currently, there are 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra besides 5 deaths being reported.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “I was shocked to learn the ways in which people are seeking to go from one district to another and cross the state border. In one place, people were discovered in a milk tanker. This is shocking and it should not happen. The CMs of some states whether it is Andhra, Telangana have been calling me. Today, the UP CM called me and told me to take care of migrants from his state. This is a crisis. I want to tell everyone that stay put wherever you are. Do not try going anywhere. My government is taking responsibility for the migrant workers in the state. Also, we are getting information about Maharashtra residents stuck in other states. And we are making suitable arrangements.”

'No set timings for groceries'

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Friday, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal clarified various aspects of the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19. He stated that there should be an unhindered movement of essential goods and services. Dismissing the notion that people could buy groceries only in a certain time period, he mentioned that the shops selling essential commodities had been allowed to remain open for 24 hours.

The Maharashtra DGP remarked, “Very clear instructions have been given to all units of the Maharashtra Police down the line to the last constable that there should be unhindered movement of essential goods and services to all concerned. This includes trucks and other vehicles which are involved in the movement of goods and services. And we have also set up helplines in all the districts."

He added, “No, there are no set timings for groceries. In fact, we are taking efforts that shops and establishments who sell essential items remain open 24/7. These are instructions given by the government. This is to ensure that no crowding takes place during a particular time in the day.”

