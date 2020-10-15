COVID-19: PM Modi Holds Review Meeting Of Vaccine Research, Deployment Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a review meeting of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against the COVID-19 pandemic including testing technologies, contact tracing, drugs, and therapeutics, etc, his office said on Thursday.

India, the second country to have the most Coronavirus cases, is ramping up efforts to develop and mass-produce a vaccine to deal with a pandemic that has claimed over 1.10 lakh lives in the country. PM Modi appreciated the efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers amid the rush and assured them continued government facilitation and support.

He took stock of the Health Ministry’s comprehensive distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines. This includes mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution, and ensuring effective delivery, the PMO said.

He directed officials to scale up both sero-surveys and testing capacity and said regular, speedy, and inexpensive testing facility must be available to all at the earliest. The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available, and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine, and medication, not only for India but for the entire world, the PMO said.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Scientific Advisor K. VijayRaghavan, NITI Aayog members, senior scientists, and other officials.

Vaccine distribution policy

On Tuesday, with high hope to have over 400 to 500 million doses of Coronavirus vaccine in India, Harsh Vardhan had chaired a meeting with a group of ministers in Delhi to discuss the status of the cure for the viral infection in the country as well as internationally. In the meeting, a plan of action focusing on which sections will be given priority was also discussed. The Health Minister told ANI that the distribution of the Coronavirus vaccine will be monitored through a scientific approach.

Earlier, All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has said that if everything goes as per the plan, the COVID-19 vaccine can be expected in India by January 2021. The Centre has directed the head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, Dr. VK Paul, to prepare a plan on how the vaccine will be distributed in the country. According to Paul, the cure will be first distributed to those who need it the most. the listing of healthcare workers will be completed by the end of October or early November, he added.

India's vaccine candidates

India has three indigenous vaccine candidates which are undergoing trials in different phases — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, and another one by Serum Institute of India in collaboration with the Oxford University vaccine and AstraZeneca.

While the Covaxin and ZyCoV-D are nearing the completion of phase 2 clinical trials and the results of the phase 2 will likely be available by early November, the Oxford-Serum Institute vaccine is in phase 3 trials whose results will be available by November end, according to VK Paul.

