COVID-19: Port Blair Airport Installs RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Test Counters For Passengers

Port Blair's Veer Savarkar Airport has installed RT-PCR test counter for passengers travelling to Andaman and Nicobar and those with negative Coronavirus test results will have to undergo seven days home quarantine while those with positive results will have to undergo institutional quarantine, the Airports Authority of India said on Friday.

Rapid antigen testing for Coronavirus is also available at the airport. The AAI, which runs the Veer Savarkar Airport, has said AYUSH Hospital staff will provide immunity medicines to passengers.

Rapid antigen testing, now available at Port Blair @aaipblairport. Special provisions have been made such as RT-PCR test counter for pax travelling to Andaman district, Nicobar district & Rangat tehsil district pax. Also, Ayush hospital's staff to provide immunity meds to pax. pic.twitter.com/yPlaTBn4c8 — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) August 28, 2020

Moreover, the AAI said symptomatic and those travelling to tribal areas continue to be tested through a free RT-PCR.

Coronavirus outbreak in A&N

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,018 on Friday as 33 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 42, a health official said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the archipelago to 602, while the total number of recoveries rose to 2,374 as 65 more people were cured of the disease, the official said. A total of 78,900 tests per million have been conducted in the islands so far, he added.

(With PTI inputs) (Photo: Twitter/@AAI_Official)

READ | Kolkata Airport To Allow Travel From 6 Cities After Months; No Flights On Lockdown Days

READ | 33 New Cases Push COVID-19 Tally Of Andamans To 3,018; Death Toll Mounts To 42