'Congress Fights Coronavirus': Priyanka Vadra Touts Punjab, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh Steps

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday tweeted to announce the measures that their party was taking to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the Congress-ruled states. Highlighting the steps taken by the Congress governments in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Priyanka shared the details in infographics with the hashtag of 'Congress fights Corona'.

Read: 54,600 MT Boiled Rice & 13,000 MT Raw Rice Sent To South India Amid COVID: Telangana FCI

"The Governments of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh are fully ready to cope with this crisis. Ration is reaching door to door. Many private hospitals have been taken over by the government. Hotel rooms are being made isolation wards. State employees have been taken care of," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. पंजाब, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ की सरकारों ने इस संकट से सामना करने के लिए पूरी कमर कसी है। घर-घर राशन पहुंच रहा है। कई सारे प्राइवेट अस्पतालों को सरकार ने ले लिया है। होटल के कमरों को आइसोलेशन वार्ड बनाया जा रहा है। राज्य कर्मचारियों का ख्याल रखा गया है।#CongressFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/hHFjD9sbvv — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 31, 2020

Read: NTPC, NHPC, REC & Other Power Ministry PSUs Donate Huge Rs 925 Cr To PM-CARES Covid Fund

1117 active cases

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Tuesday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

Read: Over 160 From Delhi's Nizamuddin Sent To Hospital; Religious Meet's Organiser To Be Booked